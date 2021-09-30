COVID-19: Nine more deaths, 749 new cases reported in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The British Columbia Centre for Disease Control reported 749 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths on Thursday.

It’s a provisional update, the B.C. government said, due to a delayed refreshing of the data.

And because it’s a holiday, it added, it cannot provide hospitalization numbers, active cases or recovery numbers.

Of the new cases, 113 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 267 were in Fraser Health, 157 were in Interior Health, 148 were in Northern Health and 64 were in Island Health.

As it stands, 145 patients are in intensive care.

No new outbreaks were reported on Thursday.

Health officials said people who were not fully vaccinated made up 72 per cent of all cases over the last week, and 80.8 per cent of cases in hospital over the past two weeks.

As of Thursday, they added, 88 per cent of eligible B.C. residents had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 81 per cent had received their second dose.

— With files from Simon Little