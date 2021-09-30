SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Nine more deaths, 749 new cases reported in B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted September 30, 2021 8:32 pm
Several vials of Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Amherstview, Ont. on Friday June 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Several vials of Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Amherstview, Ont. on Friday June 25, 2021. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press

The British Columbia Centre for Disease Control reported 749 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths on Thursday.

It’s a provisional update, the B.C. government said, due to a delayed refreshing of the data.

And because it’s a holiday, it added, it cannot provide hospitalization numbers, active cases or recovery numbers.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Eleven more deaths, 813 new cases reported in B.C.

Of the new cases, 113 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 267 were in Fraser Health, 157 were in Interior Health, 148 were in Northern Health and 64 were in Island Health.

As it stands, 145 patients are in intensive care.

No new outbreaks were reported on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Growing pressure on B.C. government to use COVID-19 rapid testing in schools' Growing pressure on B.C. government to use COVID-19 rapid testing in schools
Growing pressure on B.C. government to use COVID-19 rapid testing in schools

Health officials said people who were not fully vaccinated made up 72 per cent of all cases over the last week, and 80.8 per cent of cases in hospital over the past two weeks.

As of Thursday, they added, 88 per cent of eligible B.C. residents had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 81 per cent had received their second dose.

— With files from Simon Little

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagbc coronavirus tagbc covid tagBonnie Henry tagcanada covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers