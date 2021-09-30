Trudeau spends 1st Truth and Reconciliation Day in Tofino on vacation, contradicting itinerary

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is spending the first National Truth and Reconciliation Day on vacation in Tofino, B.C., with his family, despite his official itinerary placing him in private meetings in Ottawa.

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the vacation in a statement sent to Global News.

“Yes the PM is spending time in Tofino with family for a few days,” Trudeau’s spokesperson wrote.

“And, following his participation in last night’s ceremony marking the first National Day for Truth & Reconciliation, he is speaking today with residential school survivors from across the country.”

