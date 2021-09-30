Okanagan mother of woman killed in motel room hopes wheels of justice turn quicker

Send this page to someone via email

The mother of a woman who died in a motel room in Vernon, B.C., said a homicide charge laid against her daughter’s alleged killer brings some closure after a 19-month long investigation.

Dori Poulin told Global News she hopes the wheels of justice will now turn more quickly after Paige Courtney Howse, 28, was charged with the second-degree murder of Alishia Lemp, 33.

“COVID-19 has stalled a lot of the court cases and I feel a little more closure and that things will be settled soon,” Poulin said.

“I just pray that everything is expedited at this point so everyone has some closure.”

Lemp’s body was discovered at the Best Value Inn and Suites in Vernon on Feb. 28, 2020, just before 8 p.m.

Poulin said her daughter Alishia was visiting Paige for a fun girls’ weekend out on the town.

Alishia Lemp was found deceased in a Vernon motel room in February 2020.

“They were more (like) acquaintances with one another – basically beginning a friendship,” Poulin said.

“Alishia did go visit her one time previous to this last visit. I guess she had a great time and wanted to go back and re-create a fun time with Paige again.”

RCMP have revealed little about the circumstances of Lemp’s death, only saying she was the victim of a homicide.

Investigators from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit arrested Howse in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, Sept. 24.

“It was a complete investigation. It took a lot of work, a lot of time was invested into it, so to get the investigation to this point where charges have been approved by the BC Prosecution Service just goes to show that it was a successful investigation,” said Cst. Chris Terleski.

Poulin described her daughter as fast-talking, quick-thinking, and a people person.

“Alishia was always a fast speaker and her mind operated twice as fast as she could talk. She was always looking for the centre stage. If the world was a stage, the stage would not be big enough for Alishia’s bold personality,” she said.

According to her obituary, the 33-year-old will be remembered as extroverted and adventurous.

“She was quick to join in whenever we went skydiving, ziplining, or planned a birthday party,” the online post said.

“Alishia loved school and had a huge circle of friends, she was a social butterfly, who loved dancing, drama, and fine arts,” the obituary noted.

“The arts allowed her to reflect her unique fashion of bright colors, leopard and animal prints on her high heel shoes, handbags, clothes, a large collection of belts, and love for huge jewelry.”

Howse remains in custody and has not entered a plea to the charge.

The case is set to be back in court in Vernon on Oct. 19.

