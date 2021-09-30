Police make another arrest in connection with recent carjacking in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have made another arrest in connection with a recent carjacking incident that took place in Kitchener.

They say that on Sept. 14, at around 11:30 p.m. on Kingsway Drive, five men, armed with handguns, assaulted another man before taking his vehicle.

Police say the victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

A week later, police found the car on Grulke Street, when they also arrested a 22-year-old Kitchener man and a 19-year-old Kitchener woman.

Officers also found a fully loaded handgun, ammunition, suspected cocaine and prescription medication.

The man and woman are facing drug and weapon charges in relation to the incident.

After further investigation, police searched a home on Thaler Avenue and seized two prohibited devices, ammunition and approximately $22,000 in cash.

On Tuesday, police also arrested a 24-year-old Kitchener man in connection with the carjacking.

Officers seized a prohibited knife along with approximately one ounce of suspected purple fentanyl.

The man is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident.

Police say they are still on the hunt for another suspect in connection with the incident.