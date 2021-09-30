Menu

Money

Rogers CFO Tony Staffieri leaves company with no reason given

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2021 9:50 am
Tony Staffieri View image in full screen
Tony Staffieri, executive vice president and CFO, speaks at the Rogers annual general meeting in Toronto on Monday, April 23, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Matthew Sherwood. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Matthew Sherwood

Rogers Communications Inc. says chief financial officer Tony Staffieri has left the company.

It said Staffieri’s departure was effective Wednesday. Senior vice-president Paulina Molnar has been appointed as interim CFO.

The company did not provide a reason for Staffieri’s departure.

Read more: Blue Jays boosted Rogers’ revenue in Q2 as live sports resumed

Rogers CEO Joe Natale said Staffieri upheld the company’s financial integrity through his nearly 10 years as CFO.

The company said Molnar will take on the interim position after 16 years with Rogers and 26 years in the industry.

Rogers is expected to report its third-quarter financial results on Oct. 21.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
