Historic bronze statue stolen from cemetery in Niagara Falls

Police in Niagara Falls, Ont., say a historic bronze statue of Lieutenant General Drummond has been stolen amid an act of vandalism in a city cemetery.

Staff at the facility, located at 6110 Lundy’s Ln., reported the theft and other acts of vandalism on the grounds Wednesday.

Investigators say moving the 150-kilogram (330 lbs) piece would have been “labour intensive” and likely was taken with the aid of a vehicle.

“The statue sat upon a bronze horse. The artifacts sat on a large concrete base,” Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) said in a release on Thursday.

“The theft and vandalism are believed to have occurred sometime between the early morning hours of September 27, 2021, and the morning of September 29, 2021.”

The statue is just under a metre long (31 inches) and a meter high (36 inches).

Its value is estimated at more than $10,000.

Drummond Hill Cemetery is a nationally recognized heritage site, according to Niagara police.

It’s most famously known as the battlegrounds of the “Battle of Lundy’s Lane.” This cemetery is also sacred ground.

Detectives are alerting metal recyclers to be on the lookout for the statue and to reach out to police with any information.

