SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Surrey to make masks mandatory for all K-12 students

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 8:41 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. reports 813 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths' B.C. reports 813 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths
WATCH: Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has the B.C. COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The Surrey School District is following Vancouver’s lead and making masks mandatory for all students from Kindergarten to Grade 12.

District superintendent Jordan Tinney announced the change via Twitter on Wednesday. The new measure will take effect Monday, Oct. 4.

Read more: Vancouver School Board makes masks mandatory for K-12 students

Currently, the province’s own COVID-19 guidelines only require masks to be worn by students in Grade 4 and up.

The move comes amid a marked increase in the number of COVID-19 cases affecting young children, who remain the largest group of unvaccinated people in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Case numbers have also been steadily climbing in the Fraser Health region, accounting for more than a third of all new cases reported Wednesday.

The Surrey school district is also partnering with Fraser Health to look at hosting vaccine clinics at schools in communities with lagging vaccination rates.

Read more: New COVID-19 concerns after pair of B.C. school outbreaks, rising child case numbers

Tinney said the district will promote the use of take-home COVID-19 gargle/rinse tests for kids who become symptomatic at school, and will continue to work with Fraser Health to ensure the case “notification processes are timely, transparent, and include information about clusters.”

The province has faced significant criticism from parents over a lack of notification about COVID-19 cases in the classroom, particularly after two outbreaks were declared in Lower Mainland schools last week.

On Monday, the Vancouver School Board voted to expand its mask mandate to cover all students.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagSurrey tagMasks tagbc covid tagSurrey School District tagcovid masks tagMasks In School tagSurrey School Board tagCOVID Surrey tagcovid mask order tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers