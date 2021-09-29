Menu

News

RCMP search for missing teen in Dauphin

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 8:55 pm
Brooklyn Thompson, 17, was last seen Tuesday in Dauphin.
Brooklyn Thompson, 17, was last seen Tuesday in Dauphin. Manitoba RCMP

RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl last seen in Dauphin.

Brooklyn Thompson left a residence on 7th Avenue NE on Tuesday and hasn’t been heard from since.

Thompson is approximately 5’4″ and 150 pounds with black shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing black clothes and red shoes.

Anyone with information can contact Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5050, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

