Canada

Portion of Gordon Drive to undergo paving; delays expected

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 7:45 pm
The paving will run two days: Oct. 5-6, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting, and traffic delays are expected between Ladner and Cook roads. View image in full screen
The paving will run two days: Oct. 5-6, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting, and traffic delays are expected between Ladner and Cook roads. Google Maps

One of Kelowna’s busiest streets will undergo paving next week.

The paving will run for two days: Oct. 5-6, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. The paving will take place between Ladner and Cook roads, and traffic delays are expected.

According to the City of Kelowna, two-way traffic will be maintained on Gordon Drive, with the northbound lanes being used.

Read more: Construction begins on long-awaited access route to Kelowna’s Upper Mission neighbourhood

The city added that people on bikes should choose other routes, or dismount and use the sidewalk.

Also, cross streets within the paving area will be closed and detour routes will be posted.

Click to play video: 'Road construction effecting migratory bird habitat' Road construction effecting migratory bird habitat
Road construction effecting migratory bird habitat – Apr 13, 2021
