Portion of Gordon Drive to undergo paving; delays expected

One of Kelowna’s busiest streets will undergo paving next week.

The paving will run for two days: Oct. 5-6, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. The paving will take place between Ladner and Cook roads, and traffic delays are expected.

According to the City of Kelowna, two-way traffic will be maintained on Gordon Drive, with the northbound lanes being used.

The city added that people on bikes should choose other routes, or dismount and use the sidewalk.

Also, cross streets within the paving area will be closed and detour routes will be posted.

