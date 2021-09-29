Menu

Canada

1 dead after electrocution at Calgary’s Southcentre Mall

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 6:06 pm
Emergency crews outside the Southcentre Mall in Calgary after a person was electrocuted. View image in full screen
Emergency crews outside the Southcentre Mall in Calgary after a person was electrocuted. Global News

A person died after being electrocuted at a shopping mall in Calgary on Wednesday.

According to the Calgary Fire Department, emergency crews were called to Southcentre Mall just after 12:30 p.m. for reports of an electrocution.

Emergency crews outside the Southcentre Mall in Calgary after a person was electrocuted. View image in full screen
Emergency crews outside the Southcentre Mall in Calgary after a person was electrocuted. Global News

The person was in an electrical room at the time, the fire department said.

“Tragically, the individual involved did not survive,” the CFD said.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for the mall said the person killed was an employee of a contractor.

“Everyone who works at Southcentre is a part of a committed community and our staff are deeply impacted by what occurred,” the spokesperson said.

“Our thoughts are with the individual’s family.”

The mall was closed for the day as officials investigated the person’s death.

The area was cordoned off from the public and the power was shut off while the situation was left in the care of EMS and police.

— More to come

