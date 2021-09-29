Menu

Canada

N.L. tightens travel rules for kids under 12, aims for higher COVID vaccination rates

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2021 5:00 pm
N.L. tightens travel rules for kids under 12, aims for higher COVID vaccination rates - image View image in full screen
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Newfoundland and Labrador is reintroducing travel restrictions for children under 12, requiring them to stay home from school, daycares and sporting events and away from vulnerable populations for at least a week after they arrive back in the province.

The province’s acting chief medical officer of health said Wednesday that if children aged five to 11 get a negative COVID-19 test after Day 7, they can return to school, but they must continue to avoid after-school programs as well as long-term care homes.

Read more: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney refused COVID-19 help from N.L. premier

Dr. Rosann Seviour says children younger than five don’t have to get tested as long as their parents are tested on Day 7 or later, but they must abide by all of the restrictions and stay home as much as possible for the two weeks after they arrive.

Story continues below advertisement

Seviour reported 16 new cases in the province today and 164 active reported cases, including seven people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia mandates COVID-19 vaccine for health-care workers, teachers' Nova Scotia mandates COVID-19 vaccine for health-care workers, teachers
Nova Scotia mandates COVID-19 vaccine for health-care workers, teachers

Dr. Proton Rahman, Memorial University’s associate dean of clinical research, says about 80 per cent of the province’s current cases are linked to the Delta variant, and more young children have been infected in the province’s latest outbreaks than in past outbreaks.

Just over 80 per cent of eligible Newfoundlanders and Labradorians are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which was government’s original vaccination rate goal, but Health Minister John Haggie says the Delta variant demands a vaccination rate closer to 90 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
