$70M Lotto Max ticket purchased in Burnaby is B.C.’s biggest lottery prize ever

A Lotto Max ticket purchased in Burnaby has become the biggest lottery prize ever won in British Columbia’s history.

The ticket is worth $70 million.

The seven winning numbers from Tuesday night’s draw are 2, 5, 8, 18, 23, 31 and 35.

The BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC) said the odds of winning the Lotto Max jackpot are 1 in 33,294,800.

The winner of the ticket has not yet come forward but all prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize.

The person’s name and where they bought the ticket will be revealed after the winner comes forward and has been verified.

The BCLC said, so far in 2021, lottery players in the province have redeemed more than $163 million in winnings from Lotto Max.