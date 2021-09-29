Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

$70M Lotto Max ticket purchased in Burnaby is B.C.’s biggest lottery prize ever

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 3:24 pm
B.C.'s biggest lottery prize ever is a ticket that was sold in Burnaby. View image in full screen
B.C.'s biggest lottery prize ever is a ticket that was sold in Burnaby. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

A Lotto Max ticket purchased in Burnaby has become the biggest lottery prize ever won in British Columbia’s history.

The ticket is worth $70 million.

The seven winning numbers from Tuesday night’s draw are 2, 5, 8, 18, 23, 31 and 35.

The BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC) said the odds of winning the Lotto Max jackpot are 1 in 33,294,800.

Click to play video: 'Lottery fever over $70 million Lotto Max jackpot' Lottery fever over $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
Lottery fever over $70 million Lotto Max jackpot – Jan 3, 2020

The winner of the ticket has not yet come forward but all prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize.

Story continues below advertisement

The person’s name and where they bought the ticket will be revealed after the winner comes forward and has been verified.

Read more: Winning $15M Lotto Max ticket sold in Vancouver

The BCLC said, so far in 2021, lottery players in the province have redeemed more than $163 million in winnings from Lotto Max.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Lotto Max tagBCLC tagLotto Max winners tag$70 million lottery prize tag70 lottery prize in BC tagBC biggest lottery prize tagBC Lotto Max prize tagBC Lotto Max winners tagBiggest lottery prize BC tagLotto Max winner BC tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers