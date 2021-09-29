Charges laid more than a year after hit-and-run kills Winnipeg cyclist

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have laid charges in a hit-and-run crash that killed a cyclist in the Munroe East neighbourhood more than a year ago.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at the corner of Moncton Avenue and Grey Street around 10 p.m. on July 29, 2020.

The cyclist, a 50-year-old man, was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

At the time police said the driver of the vehicle that hit the man fled the scene.

After working for more than a year to identify the driver, police said Wednesday a man has now been charged.

They say investigators from the traffic unit arrested a 42-year-old Winnipeg man at a home on Fleming Avenue on Tuesday.

He has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident while knowing or reckless to whether they were involved in an accident causing death.

The accused has been detained in custody.

