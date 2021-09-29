Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid more than a year after hit-and-run kills Winnipeg cyclist

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 1:24 pm
A 42-year-old man has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a cyclist at the corner of Moncton Avenue and Grey Street in July 2020. View image in full screen
A 42-year-old man has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a cyclist at the corner of Moncton Avenue and Grey Street in July 2020. Abigail Turner/Global News

Winnipeg police have laid charges in a hit-and-run crash that killed a cyclist in the Munroe East neighbourhood more than a year ago.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at the corner of Moncton Avenue and Grey Street around 10 p.m. on July 29, 2020.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating hit-and-run that killed cyclist

The cyclist, a 50-year-old man, was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

At the time police said the driver of the vehicle that hit the man fled the scene.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cyclist who was pinned under SUV speaks out for the first time' Winnipeg cyclist who was pinned under SUV speaks out for the first time
Winnipeg cyclist who was pinned under SUV speaks out for the first time – Nov 30, 2017

After working for more than a year to identify the driver, police said Wednesday a man has now been charged.

Story continues below advertisement

They say investigators from the traffic unit arrested a 42-year-old Winnipeg man at a home on Fleming Avenue on Tuesday.

Read more: Point Douglas warehouse fire was arson: Winnipeg police

He has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident while knowing or reckless to whether they were involved in an accident causing death.

The accused has been detained in custody.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg senior, 82, killed in hit and run, say police' Winnipeg senior, 82, killed in hit and run, say police
Winnipeg senior, 82, killed in hit and run, say police – Jun 15, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagWinnipeg crime tagFatal Hit And Run tagCyclist Killed tagwinnipeg hit and run taggrey street tagMoncton Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers