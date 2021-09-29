Ontario announces mandate to include Indigenous learning for Grades 1 to 3

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government announced on Wednesday the curriculum for Grades 1 through 3 will be revised to include First Nations, Metis, and Inuit education as well as the history of the residential school system.

The news comes a day before Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Thursday.

The fully revised curriculum is set to be complete by September 2023 and will be done in partnership with Indigenous partners “to reflect meaningful collaboration while recognizing the urgency of this content in learning,” a statement from the government read Wednesday.

Included in the curriculum will be the following:

The role of family and resilience in First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities and nations First Nations, Métis and Inuit historical and contemporary realities Indigenous peoples’ interrelationship and connection with the land The residential school system and the reclamation and revitalization of identity, language, culture and community connections.



The government also announced just over $23 million for Indigenous Education as part of a “broader government commitment to reconciliation.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: How to talk to your kids about the history of residential schools

“We are committed to recognizing the contributions of First Nations, Métis, and Inuit individuals, communities and nations to our province and country while learning their histories and cultures,” said Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

“Including Indigenous content and voices in Ontario’s curriculum – along with mandatory learning on residential schools – is a meaningful way that we can address issues of racism, Indigenous student well-being and advance reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.”

The province introduced mandatory Indigenous studies for Grades 4 to 6, and history classes for Grades 7, 8 and 10, as well as learning about residential schools in Grades 8 and 10 in 2018.

However, that same year, the Progressive Conservatives also abruptly cancelled curriculum revision sessions with Indigenous leaders which would have seen more in-depth learning of First Nation, Metis and Inuit culture, perspectives and contributions in school.