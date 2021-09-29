Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

MacNeil Motors customers may be eligible for compensation

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 12:21 pm
StatsCan says retail sales for June reached an all-time high for the month. View image in full screen
Consumers who suffered a financial loss as a result of transactions with MacNeil Motors in Saskatoon may be eligible to file a claim for compensation. Getty Images

Consumers who suffered a financial loss dealing with a Saskatoon vehicle dealership may be eligible to file a claim.

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) said a bond issued to MacNeil Motors has been demanded and paid.

Read more: Barlow Motors Saskatoon customers may be eligible for compensation

A bond is a licensing requirement for dealerships in Saskatchewan.

It comprises a sum of money that the bonding company agrees to pay if a licensee fails to follow specific rules outlined in the province’s Consumer Protection and Business Practices Act.

Read more: FCAA warns Saskatchewan residents of 2 companies ‘soliciting’ investors

Story continues below advertisement

According to the FCAA’s website, MacNeil contravened various sections of the Consumer Protection and Business Practices Act and the Consumer Protection and Business Practices Regulations in dealing with at least nine consumers.

Consumers who suffered a financial loss as a result of transactions with MacNeil Motors may be eligible to file a claim for compensation.

The FCAA said to determine eligibility, consumers should gather all supporting documentation and contact the Consumer Protection Divisions via email at vehicledealers@gov.sk.ca or by phone at 306-787-5550.

Claims must be submitted by Oct. 20.

Click to play video: 'Young investors during Fraud Prevention Month' Young investors during Fraud Prevention Month
Young investors during Fraud Prevention Month – Mar 21, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagFCAA tagFinancial and Consumer Affairs Authority tagFinancial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan tagMacNeil Motors tagMacNeil Motors Saskatoon tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers