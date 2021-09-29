MacNeil Motors customers may be eligible for compensation

Send this page to someone via email

Consumers who suffered a financial loss dealing with a Saskatoon vehicle dealership may be eligible to file a claim.

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) said a bond issued to MacNeil Motors has been demanded and paid.

A bond is a licensing requirement for dealerships in Saskatchewan.

It comprises a sum of money that the bonding company agrees to pay if a licensee fails to follow specific rules outlined in the province’s Consumer Protection and Business Practices Act.

According to the FCAA’s website, MacNeil contravened various sections of the Consumer Protection and Business Practices Act and the Consumer Protection and Business Practices Regulations in dealing with at least nine consumers.

Consumers who suffered a financial loss as a result of transactions with MacNeil Motors may be eligible to file a claim for compensation.

The FCAA said to determine eligibility, consumers should gather all supporting documentation and contact the Consumer Protection Divisions via email at vehicledealers@gov.sk.ca or by phone at 306-787-5550.

Claims must be submitted by Oct. 20.

