New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will provide a COVID-19 update Wednesday.

The update is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. AT and will be live-streamed on this page.

New Brunswick reported 68 new cases of the virus and two more COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday. Officials said the two deaths both involved people in their 80s, bringing the death count in the province to 56.

Of the new cases, officials said 58 involve people who are not fully vaccinated.

1:29 Horizon Health Network to address increasing demand for COVID-19 tests Horizon Health Network to address increasing demand for COVID-19 tests