Health

New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 11:02 am
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick Premier: Any new COVID-19 restrictions will likely stay province-wide' New Brunswick Premier: Any new COVID-19 restrictions will likely stay province-wide
Premier Blaine Higgs says New Brunswick is not considering new COVID-19 restrictions at the moment, but that any new measures will likely apply across the province rather than targeting a specific region or health zone.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will provide a COVID-19 update Wednesday.

The update is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. AT and will be live-streamed on this page.

Read more: Any new New Brunswick COVID-19 restrictions will likely apply province-wide, premier says

New Brunswick reported 68 new cases of the virus and two more COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday. Officials said the two deaths both involved people in their 80s, bringing the death count in the province to 56.

Of the new cases, officials said 58 involve people who are not fully vaccinated.

Click to play video: 'Horizon Health Network to address increasing demand for COVID-19 tests' Horizon Health Network to address increasing demand for COVID-19 tests
Horizon Health Network to address increasing demand for COVID-19 tests
