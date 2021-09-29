Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa police seek witnesses after cyclist seriously injured in Chinatown collision

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 10:45 am
Ottawa police say a cyclist was struck by a car in Chinatown on Tuesday night. View image in full screen
Ottawa police say a cyclist was struck by a car in Chinatown on Tuesday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A 58-year-old cyclist is in serious condition after he was struck by a vehicle in Ottawa’s Chinatown neighbourhood on Tuesday evening, police said.

The crash happened at Bronson Avenue and Somerset Street West around 6:52 p.m., police said in a statement.

A 2011 black Cadillac Escalade collided with a man riding a pink bicycle, according to police.

Read more: Ottawa police arrest man accused of setting off small, homemade explosives in Centretown

The driver of the car wasn’t hurt but the cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The man was in serious condition in hospital on Wednesday morning.

Police are investigating the collision and are hoping to speak to anyone who might have witnessed the crash or who might have dashcam footage of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 2481.

Click to play video: 'Mississauga cycler found dead in Milton' Mississauga cycler found dead in Milton
Mississauga cycler found dead in Milton
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa Police tagOttawa Police Service tagOttawa traffic tagOttawa Bike Crash tagOttawa chinatown tagOttawa cyclist hit tagOttawa cyclist injured tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers