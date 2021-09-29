Ottawa police seek witnesses after cyclist seriously injured in Chinatown collision

Send this page to someone via email

A 58-year-old cyclist is in serious condition after he was struck by a vehicle in Ottawa’s Chinatown neighbourhood on Tuesday evening, police said.

The crash happened at Bronson Avenue and Somerset Street West around 6:52 p.m., police said in a statement.

A 2011 black Cadillac Escalade collided with a man riding a pink bicycle, according to police.

The driver of the car wasn’t hurt but the cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The man was in serious condition in hospital on Wednesday morning.

Police are investigating the collision and are hoping to speak to anyone who might have witnessed the crash or who might have dashcam footage of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 2481.

2:45 Mississauga cycler found dead in Milton Mississauga cycler found dead in Milton