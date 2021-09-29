Menu

Canada

Line 3 pipeline replacement ‘substantially complete,’ will be in service Friday: Enbridge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2021 10:19 am
Sections of the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline are seen on the construction site near La Salle Lake State Park in Solway, Minnesota on August 7, 2021. View image in full screen
Sections of the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline are seen on the construction site near La Salle Lake State Park in Solway, Minnesota on August 7, 2021. Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

Enbridge announced Wednesday the upgrade and expansion of its Line 3 pipeline across Minnesota is ‘substantially complete’ and will become operational on Oct. 1.

The Canadian-based company’s president and CEO Al Monaco said in a statement that the pipeline “will soon deliver the low-cost and reliable energy that people depend on every day.”

Read more: Enbridge fined $3M for breach of Minnesota environmental laws during Line 3 construction

The $9.3-billion project was completed despite stiff opposition from tribes, environmentalists and others that the 1,765-km pipeline replacement violated treaty rights, would worsen climate change and would risk spills.

Click to play video: 'Enbridge defies Michigan order, plans to continue operating Line 5' Enbridge defies Michigan order, plans to continue operating Line 5
Enbridge defies Michigan order, plans to continue operating Line 5 – May 12, 2021

Enbridge said it was necessary to replace and expand a deteriorating pipeline built in the 1960s.

Story continues below advertisement

The line starts in Hardisty, Alta. and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.

Enbridge said its completion restores the pipeline’s full capacity of 760,000 barrels per day.

Read more: Line 3 pipeline to be in service by end of year, despite legal challenges: Enbridge

Opponents have challenged the pipeline’s permits in court to no avail.

They’ve also unsuccessfully sought to convince American President Joe Biden, who canceled a key permit for the Keystone XL pipeline soon after taking office, to intervene.

Line 3 is a critical project for Canada’s energy sector. A lack of export capacity has contributed to lower prices for Canadian oil in recent years.

The Line 3 project is expected to add about 370,000 barrels per day of crude oil export capacity from Western Canada into the U.S.

The Minnesota leg of the project was the last to be completed.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
