Line 3 pipeline replacement ‘substantially complete,’ will be in service Friday: Enbridge

Enbridge announced Wednesday the upgrade and expansion of its Line 3 pipeline across Minnesota is ‘substantially complete’ and will become operational on Oct. 1.

The Canadian-based company’s president and CEO Al Monaco said in a statement that the pipeline “will soon deliver the low-cost and reliable energy that people depend on every day.”

The $9.3-billion project was completed despite stiff opposition from tribes, environmentalists and others that the 1,765-km pipeline replacement violated treaty rights, would worsen climate change and would risk spills.

Enbridge said it was necessary to replace and expand a deteriorating pipeline built in the 1960s.

The line starts in Hardisty, Alta. and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.

Enbridge said its completion restores the pipeline’s full capacity of 760,000 barrels per day.

Opponents have challenged the pipeline’s permits in court to no avail.

They’ve also unsuccessfully sought to convince American President Joe Biden, who canceled a key permit for the Keystone XL pipeline soon after taking office, to intervene.

Line 3 is a critical project for Canada’s energy sector. A lack of export capacity has contributed to lower prices for Canadian oil in recent years.

The Line 3 project is expected to add about 370,000 barrels per day of crude oil export capacity from Western Canada into the U.S.

The Minnesota leg of the project was the last to be completed.