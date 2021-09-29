SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

97% of Alberta Superstore workers vote in favour of strike

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 12:04 pm
Real Canadian Superstore in Ottawa, Ont., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. View image in full screen
Real Canadian Superstore in Ottawa, Ont., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The union representing Alberta Real Canadian Superstore workers says 97 per cent of employees have voted in favour of a strike.

“Next week, we will go back to the bargaining table,” said UFCW Local 401 president Thomas Hesse in a news release on Sept. 24.

“We hope that the company is ready to listen to their employees.”

The union stressed unity and solidarity, saying if the strike happens, “your union will be asking you and your family not to shop at Superstore, nor any of the Loblaws-owned businesses such as No Frills, T&T Supermarket, or Shoppers Drug Mart.”

Read more: Union representing Superstore employees concerned about number of people inside stores

The union said a strike vote is valid for 120 days, adding that a union is “only required to give a company 72 hours’ notice of strike action.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Ironically, the point of taking a strike vote is to attempt to avoid a strike,” said UFCW 401 secretary-treasurer Richelle Stewart.

“A strike vote is a tool to tell the company that unless they bargain fairly, employees could withdraw their labour.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "A strike vote is a tool to tell the company that unless they bargain fairly, employees could withdraw their labour."

Global News reached out to Hesse for further details.

Loblaws, which owns Superstore, said: “We do not comment during bargaining, however, this is often a normal part of the process.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta Coronavirus tagAlberta COVID tagSuperstore tagReal Canadian Superstore tagSuperstore Strike tagufcw 401 tagAlberta Superstore tagAlberta Superstore strike tagReal Canadian Superstore strike tagSuperstore strike Alberta tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers