97% of Alberta Superstore workers vote in favour of strike

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing Alberta Real Canadian Superstore workers says 97 per cent of employees have voted in favour of a strike.

“Next week, we will go back to the bargaining table,” said UFCW Local 401 president Thomas Hesse in a news release on Sept. 24.

“We hope that the company is ready to listen to their employees.”

The union stressed unity and solidarity, saying if the strike happens, “your union will be asking you and your family not to shop at Superstore, nor any of the Loblaws-owned businesses such as No Frills, T&T Supermarket, or Shoppers Drug Mart.”

Read more: Union representing Superstore employees concerned about number of people inside stores

The union said a strike vote is valid for 120 days, adding that a union is “only required to give a company 72 hours’ notice of strike action.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Ironically, the point of taking a strike vote is to attempt to avoid a strike,” said UFCW 401 secretary-treasurer Richelle Stewart.

“A strike vote is a tool to tell the company that unless they bargain fairly, employees could withdraw their labour.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "A strike vote is a tool to tell the company that unless they bargain fairly, employees could withdraw their labour."

Global News reached out to Hesse for further details.

Loblaws, which owns Superstore, said: “We do not comment during bargaining, however, this is often a normal part of the process.”