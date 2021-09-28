Menu

Canada

Structure fire at Melbourne Road address leaves 1 dead: Middlesex OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted September 28, 2021 3:41 pm
Provincial police in Middlesex County say one person is dead following a structure fire Tuesday morning at a home in Southwest Middlesex Township.

Few details are known, but police said the call came in around 10:20 a.m. for a blaze at a property on Melbourne Road.

Responding to the scene were members of the OPP, Strathroy-Caradoc Fire, Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Fire and Middlesex-London Paramedic Services.

Read more: Man charged in vehicle theft had been released from court minutes earlier, Sarnia police say

One person was located at the scene and was pronounced dead by the coroner, police said. Their identity is not being released pending identification and notification of next of kin.

No further information was available. Police said they would be providing assistance to the Ontario fire marshal’s office.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

