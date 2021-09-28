Structure fire at Melbourne Road address leaves 1 dead: Middlesex OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Middlesex County say one person is dead following a structure fire Tuesday morning at a home in Southwest Middlesex Township.

Few details are known, but police said the call came in around 10:20 a.m. for a blaze at a property on Melbourne Road.

Responding to the scene were members of the OPP, Strathroy-Caradoc Fire, Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Fire and Middlesex-London Paramedic Services.

One person was located at the scene and was pronounced dead by the coroner, police said. Their identity is not being released pending identification and notification of next of kin.

No further information was available. Police said they would be providing assistance to the Ontario fire marshal’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.