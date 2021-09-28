Lower COVID-19 cases in Ottawa coincide with rising hospitalizations

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday even as the number of people with the virus in the intensive care unit hits double digits.

The local public health unit added 16 new COVID-19 cases in its latest report as the number of active cases in the city dropped to 412.

Tuesdays tend to be the lowest day of the week for new case counts, and OPH’s relatively light report coincided with a dropoff at the provincial level as well.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported locally.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa ticked up to 17 from 15 the day previous, however. Ten COVID-19 patients are now in the city’s ICUs.

Story continues below advertisement

A new COVID-19 outbreak affecting a local school was also added in the latest report.

Briargreen Public School in Nepean, where two students have tested positive for the virus, is the 15th school currently reporting an active outbreak in Ottawa.

1:57 Some businesses harassed or threatened over COVID-19 vaccine passports Some businesses harassed or threatened over COVID-19 vaccine passports