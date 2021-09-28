SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Lower COVID-19 cases in Ottawa coincide with rising hospitalizations

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 2:22 pm
Ottawa Public Health reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths related to the virus on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Ottawa Public Health reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths related to the virus on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday even as the number of people with the virus in the intensive care unit hits double digits.

The local public health unit added 16 new COVID-19 cases in its latest report as the number of active cases in the city dropped to 412.

Tuesdays tend to be the lowest day of the week for new case counts, and OPH’s relatively light report coincided with a dropoff at the provincial level as well.

Read more: Ontario reports 466 new COVID-19 cases as counts continue to trend downwards

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported locally.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa ticked up to 17 from 15 the day previous, however. Ten COVID-19 patients are now in the city’s ICUs.

Story continues below advertisement

A new COVID-19 outbreak affecting a local school was also added in the latest report.

Briargreen Public School in Nepean, where two students have tested positive for the virus, is the 15th school currently reporting an active outbreak in Ottawa.

Click to play video: 'Some businesses harassed or threatened over COVID-19 vaccine passports' Some businesses harassed or threatened over COVID-19 vaccine passports
Some businesses harassed or threatened over COVID-19 vaccine passports
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagOttawa Coronavirus tagOttawa Public Health tagottawa covid tagOttawa COVID cases tagOttawa covid hospitalizations tagOttawa covid outbreaks tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers