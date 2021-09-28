2 victims of Collingwood non-suspicious fire identified

Police have identified two victims following a non-suspicious fire that took place in Collingwood, Ont., last week.
The two people who died have been identified as Mary Mcouat, 61, and Ruth Hall, 89. Both were from Collingwood.
Mcouat was pronounced dead at the scene, while Hall died at the hospital. The coroner determined that smoke inhalation was a contributing factor in Hall’s death.
At about 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 20, emergency services responded to a fire at a four-storey apartment building on Tenth Street.
The Collingwood crime unit and the Office of the Fire Marshal have finished their joint investigation.
The scene was released and the fire was deemed not suspicious.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Collingwood OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
