Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

2 victims of Collingwood non-suspicious fire identified

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 2:55 pm
One of the victims died at the scene, while another passed away at the hospital as a result of smoke inhalation, according to police. View image in full screen
One of the victims died at the scene, while another passed away at the hospital as a result of smoke inhalation, according to police. OPP

Police have identified two victims following a non-suspicious fire that took place in Collingwood, Ont., last week.

The two people who died have been identified as Mary Mcouat, 61, and Ruth Hall, 89. Both were from Collingwood.

Read more: Woman assaulted on local trail, prompting search for suspect in Collingwood

Mcouat was pronounced dead at the scene, while Hall died at the hospital. The coroner determined that smoke inhalation was a contributing factor in Hall’s death.

At about 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 20, emergency services responded to a fire at a four-storey apartment building on Tenth Street.

The Collingwood crime unit and the Office of the Fire Marshal have finished their joint investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Driver charged after vehicle hits pedestrian in Collingwood parking lot

The scene was released and the fire was deemed not suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Collingwood OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'No injuries as fire destroys home in Alnwick-Haldimand Township' No injuries as fire destroys home in Alnwick-Haldimand Township
No injuries as fire destroys home in Alnwick-Haldimand Township – Sep 21, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagcollingwood tagCollingwood news tagCollingwood OPP tagTown Of Collingwood tagCollingwood fire tagCollingwood blaze tagCollingwood non-suspicious fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers