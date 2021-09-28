Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian Catholic bishops promise $30M to help residential school survivors

By Stephanie Taylor The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2021 12:55 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. allocates $1.5M for Indigenous-led residential school survivor supports' B.C. allocates $1.5M for Indigenous-led residential school survivor supports
WATCH: B.C. allocates $1.5M for Indigenous-led residential school survivor supports.

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops is pledging to fundraise $30 million for projects to help residential school survivors heal from their trauma.

President Raymond Poisson says it was made clear at a gathering last week that Catholic entities need to do more to address the historical wrongs done to Indigenous people through residential schools and the suffering former students experienced.

Read more: Sept. 30 not just another day off, says Winnipeg Indigenous activist

Catholic leaders have been under pressure to properly compensate survivors under the Indian Residential School Survivor Agreement after it was reported less than $5 million had been raised out of a $25 million goal.

The commitment of $30 million in funding comes after the Canadian bishops group issued an apology last week for the abuses committed by those in the church who ran the country’s residential schools.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Permanent tribute planned for Kamloops Residential School' Permanent tribute planned for Kamloops Residential School
Permanent tribute planned for Kamloops Residential School

Indigenous leaders are set to meet with Pope Francis in December at the Vatican to ask that he come to Canada to deliver an apology to survivors as called for by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.

In a statement Tuesday, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says it’s conflicted by the apology, but acknowledged it as a first step the Catholic Church needs to take to provide reparations to First Nations.

“I am hesitant, as I am sure many others would feel, to fully accept the apology of the bishops on behalf of my family,” Grand Chief Arlen Dumas said in a statement.

“Perhaps if the apology was made in person by the bishops to the former students, then it may be more meaningful and be more sincere. As many others impacted by the legacy of (residential schools) would likely agree, I feel an in-person apology would help First Nations with achieving a lasting justice rather than a written statement delivered through the media.”

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Indigenous tagResidential Schools tagCatholic Church tagResidential School Survivors tagIndigenous Canada tagCanada indigenous tagIndigenous residential schools tagCatholic residential schools tagChurch Residential Schools tagSupport survivors residental schools tagSurvivors residential schools tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers