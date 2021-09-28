RCMP investigate Red Deer armed carjacking, potentially linked to Lacombe incident

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties are investigating two separate armed carjacking incidents that are believed to be related.

On Monday around 5:24 p.m., RCMP responded to a 911 call of an armed carjacking that took place in the area of 50 Avenue in Red Deer.

Initial investigation pointed to a male suspect being potentially linked to a earlier armed carjacking in the city of Lacombe around 4:35 p.m., police said in a news release Monday night.

Prior to the Red Deer carjacking incident, it’s believed the man abandoned the stolen vehicle associated with the Lacombe incident and then allegedly used a firearm to steal a white Ford car and fled the scene.

Red Deer RCMP located the stolen vehicle and tried to stop it but were unsuccessful. A short time later, the suspect vehicle proceeded through an intersection at 48 Street and 49 Avenue when it collided with a pickup truck, which was being driven by a civilian.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire department attended the scene to extinguish the fire that was caused by the collision.

EMS attended the scene to treat both drivers. The suspect sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital where he remains at this time. The lone male driver of the truck also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

Mounties say as their investigation continues, further updates will be provided when available.