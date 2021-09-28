RCMP investigate Red Deer armed carjacking, potentially linked to Lacombe incident

Mounties are investigating two separate armed carjacking incidents that are believed to be related.
On Monday around 5:24 p.m., RCMP responded to a 911 call of an armed carjacking that took place in the area of 50 Avenue in Red Deer.
Initial investigation pointed to a male suspect being potentially linked to a earlier armed carjacking in the city of Lacombe around 4:35 p.m., police said in a news release Monday night.
Prior to the Red Deer carjacking incident, it’s believed the man abandoned the stolen vehicle associated with the Lacombe incident and then allegedly used a firearm to steal a white Ford car and fled the scene.
Red Deer RCMP located the stolen vehicle and tried to stop it but were unsuccessful. A short time later, the suspect vehicle proceeded through an intersection at 48 Street and 49 Avenue when it collided with a pickup truck, which was being driven by a civilian.
The fire department attended the scene to extinguish the fire that was caused by the collision.
EMS attended the scene to treat both drivers. The suspect sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital where he remains at this time. The lone male driver of the truck also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.
Mounties say as their investigation continues, further updates will be provided when available.
