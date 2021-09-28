Vernon schedules byelection to replace councillor who succumbed to cancer

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Vernon has set a date for the byelection needed to fill the seat of councillor Dalvir Nahal, who died earlier this month after a long battle with cancer.

The candidate nomination period will begin Oct. 19, with the campaign set to start on Nov. 6 and continue until election day, which is Dec. 4, according to a city press release.

Voters can also cast a ballot at four advance polls, which start on Nov. 24 at the Schubert Centre.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at polling stations, but proof of vaccination will not be required for any in-person voting.

“The health and safety of residents, volunteers and staff is the City’s top priority,” chief election officer Keri-Ann Austin said in the release. “We recognize that comfort levels of voters in the community may vary as we continue to navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Councillor nomination packages can be picked up at Vernon city hall, or can be found on the city’s website.

The nomination period begins on Oct. 19 at 9 a.m., and will continue until Oct. 29, ending at 4 p.m.

Information and updates about the byelection will be available at vernon.ca/elections.

The Local Government Act requires a local government to hold a byelection when a council position becomes vacant prior to Jan. 1 of the year in which a general local election is to be held. The next general local election is to be held in 2022.

Dalvir was in her second term on council.