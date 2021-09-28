Menu

Politics

Vernon schedules byelection to replace councillor who succumbed to cancer

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 5:06 pm
FILE. Vernon City Hall.
FILE. Vernon City Hall. Global Okanagan

The City of Vernon has set a date for the byelection needed to fill the seat of councillor Dalvir Nahal, who died earlier this month after a long battle with cancer.

The candidate nomination period will begin Oct. 19, with the campaign set to start on Nov. 6 and continue until election day, which is Dec. 4, according to a city press release.

Voters can also cast a ballot at four advance polls, which start on Nov. 24 at the Schubert Centre.

Read more: Vernon man killed after truck veers off road and hits him

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at polling stations, but proof of vaccination will not be required for any in-person voting.

“The health and safety of residents, volunteers and staff is the City’s top priority,” chief election officer Keri-Ann Austin said in the release. “We recognize that comfort levels of voters in the community may vary as we continue to navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘We know there is no more time’: climate activists gather outside Vernon city hall' ‘We know there is no more time’: climate activists gather outside Vernon city hall
‘We know there is no more time’: climate activists gather outside Vernon city hall – Sep 8, 2021

Councillor nomination packages can be picked up at Vernon city hall, or can be found on the city’s website.

The nomination period begins on Oct. 19 at 9 a.m., and will continue until Oct. 29, ending at 4 p.m.

Information and updates about the byelection will be available at vernon.ca/elections.

The Local Government Act requires a local government to hold a byelection when a council position becomes vacant prior to Jan. 1 of the year in which a general local election is to be held. The next general local election is to be held in 2022.

Dalvir was in her second term on council.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagOkanagan tagVernon tagElection tagNorth Okanagan tagByelection tagCity of Vernon tagvernon city council tagDalvir Nahal taglocal government act tagVernon City Councillor tagVernon byelection tag

