Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick coroner’s inquest begins into 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2021 10:23 am
Click to play video: 'Rodney Levi police shooting death inquest to begin' Rodney Levi police shooting death inquest to begin
A coroner’s inquest begins Tuesday into the police shooting death of Rodney Levi. But as Callum Smith reports, the family of the Metepenagiag First Nation man says a structural barrier for inquests in New Brunswick is concerning, so they’re hoping for fair proceedings.

Selection of a coroner’s jury began today for an inquest into the June 2020 police killing of an Indigenous man in New Brunswick.

Rodney Levi was shot dead by RCMP in Sunny Corner, N.B., near the town of Miramichi, after police responded to a complaint about a disturbance in a home.

Read more: As coroner’s inquest set to begin, family concerned Rodney Levi could be ‘voiceless’: lawyer

The officers were cleared of wrongdoing after an investigation concluded Levi had allegedly advanced toward them waiving two large knives.

Police had allegedly tried to subdue Levi three times using an electroshock weapon before they shot him twice.

Read more: Family of New Brunswick man shot dead by police hopes inquest can answer questions

Story continues below advertisement

An autopsy confirmed Levi had amphetamine and methamphetamine in his body at the time of the shooting.

Lawyers for Levi’s family say he was suffering a mental health crisis and question whether police followed proper protocol.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
RCMP tagNew Brunswick tagCoroner's Inquest tagrodney levi tagPolice killing tagDeath of Rodney Levi tagIndigenous Man Killed By Police taginquest into police killing tagrodney levi coroner's inquest tagrodney levi inquest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers