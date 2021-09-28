New Brunswick coroner’s inquest begins into 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi

Send this page to someone via email

Selection of a coroner’s jury began today for an inquest into the June 2020 police killing of an Indigenous man in New Brunswick.

Rodney Levi was shot dead by RCMP in Sunny Corner, N.B., near the town of Miramichi, after police responded to a complaint about a disturbance in a home.

The officers were cleared of wrongdoing after an investigation concluded Levi had allegedly advanced toward them waiving two large knives.

Police had allegedly tried to subdue Levi three times using an electroshock weapon before they shot him twice.

An autopsy confirmed Levi had amphetamine and methamphetamine in his body at the time of the shooting.

Lawyers for Levi’s family say he was suffering a mental health crisis and question whether police followed proper protocol.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2021.