N.B. prosecutors will not lay charges against RCMP officers for shooting, killing Rodney Levi

﻿New Brunswick’s Public Prosecution Service has announced that it will not lay charges against the RCMP officers who were involved in the fatal shooting of Rodney Levi last year.

Levi, 48, who was from the Metepenagiag First Nation, was shot dead by the RCMP on June 12 in Miramichi, N.B., after police responded to a complaint about a disturbance in a home.

The Public Prosecutions Service has concluded no charges will be filed, saying the RCMP officers were acting lawfully to protect residents after responding to a complaint about a disturbance.

