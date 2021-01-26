Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

N.B. prosecutors will not lay charges against RCMP officers for shooting, killing Rodney Levi

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 26, 2021 3:05 pm
An undated photo of Rodney Levi.
An undated photo of Rodney Levi. Submitted

﻿New Brunswick’s Public Prosecution Service has announced that it will not lay charges against the RCMP officers who were involved in the fatal shooting of Rodney Levi last year.

Read more: Rodney Levi’s family seeks investigation report into shooting by RCMP

Levi, 48, who was from the Metepenagiag First Nation, was shot dead by the RCMP on June 12 in Miramichi, N.B., after police responded to a complaint about a disturbance in a home.

Click to play video 'New Brunswick announces coroner’s inquest into RCMP shooting of Rodney Levi' New Brunswick announces coroner’s inquest into RCMP shooting of Rodney Levi
New Brunswick announces coroner’s inquest into RCMP shooting of Rodney Levi – Jul 28, 2020

The Public Prosecutions Service has concluded no charges will be filed, saying the RCMP officers were acting lawfully to protect residents after responding to a complaint about a disturbance.

Story continues below advertisement

With files from The Canadian Press

More to come…

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPPolice ShootingNew Brunswick RCMPFatal ShootingMIRAMICHIpolice-involved shootingChantel Moorerodney leviMetepenagiag First Nation
Flyers
More weekly flyers