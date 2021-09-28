Menu

Canada

Waterloo Region planning COVID-19 vaccine rollout for children aged 5-11

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 10:29 am
Empty bottles of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine await disposal by a nurse with the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center in Jackson, Miss., across the street from Jackson State University, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. View image in full screen
Empty bottles of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine await disposal by a nurse with the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center in Jackson, Miss., across the street from Jackson State University, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Waterloo Region says it is planning the COVID-19 vaccine rollout for children aged 5-11 ahead of the potential approval of COVID-19 vaccines for those age groups sometime later this fall or in the winter.

The region says the goal is to be prepared for vaccinations within this age group as soon as possible if approval is given by Health Canada.

Read more: Pfizer sends kids’ COVID-19 vaccine trial data to U.S. FDA

It says the rollout will be planned alongside local school board physicians and pharmacists.

Waterloo Region says they will also host information sessions to prepare families for their vaccination experience.

It says that once a child’s dose of the vaccine is available, it will be offered at doctors’ offices, pharmacies and regional vaccination clinics.

Story continues below advertisement

The region says it is also considering drive-thru and mobile clinics in both urban and rural settings. It says that anyone with vaccine concerns should speak with their family doctor, pediatrician or other trusted health professional.

Read more: COVID-19: City of Toronto says it’s preparing to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11

On Tuesday, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE announced they had submitted initial trial data for their COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 11. They said they would make a formal request with U.S. regulators for emergency use in the coming weeks.

The companies said they plan to submit the data to the European Medicines Agency and other regulatory authorities.

— with files from Reuters

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
