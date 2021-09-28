Guelph Storm hires new assistant coach as team finalizes coaching staff

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm has announced that Michael Henrich has been named as an assistant coach heading into the 2021-22 season.

Henrich was a first-round draft pick of the Barrie Colts in 1996 and recorded 244 points in four years with the team.

He also served as Barrie’s assistant captain when they won their first OHL Championship in 2000.

Henrich was selected in the first round, 13th overall, by the Edmonton Oilers in the 1998 NHL Entry Draft.

”I am excited to be a part of the Guelph Storm organization and to have the opportunity to work with the team and coaching staff,” said Henrich in a statement.

The team said he will begin working with the team immediately in preparation for the upcoming season.

Henrich replaces Ken Peroff who left the team in March 2021. He joins head coach George Burnett and associate coach Chad Wiseman behind the bench.

“We are very pleased to complete our coaching staff with the addition of Michael to our group,” Burnett said. “We look forward to developing a strong working relationship with both staff and players.”

The Storm also announced that Corey Locke and Denver Manderson will be returning to the team as skills development coaches.

Rob Beatty was also added in the summer and enters his first season as Guelph’s goaltending coach.

Storm finalize coaching staff for the 2021-22 season, naming Michael Henrich Assistant Coach. Rob Beatty joins the team as goaltending coach and Denver Manderson/Corey Locke are back as skills coaches. Details 👉https://t.co/kdoSpqDr8S pic.twitter.com/z7VnysOp9d — Guelph Storm (@Storm_City) September 27, 2021