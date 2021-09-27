Menu

Crime

Police looking for video to help in Maple Ridge homicide investigation

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 4:41 pm
Ridge Meadows RCMP and firefighters responded to a truck fire just after midnight on Saturday. When the flames were extinguished, a body was found insid. View image in full screen
Ridge Meadows RCMP and firefighters responded to a truck fire just after midnight on Saturday. When the flames were extinguished, a body was found insid.

Police are asking for the public’s help in their investigation of a homicide in Maple Ridge, B.C., over the weekend.

Ridge Meadows RCMP and firefighters responded to a truck fire just after midnight on Saturday.

Read more: Investigators on scene at missing B.C. teacher Naomi Onotera’s home for ‘several days’

When the flames were extinguished, a body was found inside the truck. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in to investigate.

Police said the truck was an extended cab black Chevy Silverado. It may not have had a muffler and would have been very loud as it drove through Maple Ridge and the surrounding areas.

Police are asking for CCTV or dashcam video from the area surrounding the 21700-block of 136th Ave. in the Silver Valley area of Maple Ridge from midnight to 2 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators haven’t released the identity of the victim. They said that while the shooting was targeted, it was too early to say if the death was linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

— With files from Simon Little

Click to play video: 'Homicide investigators called in after body found in Langley vehicle' Homicide investigators called in after body found in Langley vehicle
Homicide investigators called in after body found in Langley vehicle – Jul 21, 2021
