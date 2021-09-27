Menu

Crime

Cyclist in critical condition after hit and run, suspect arrested in Outremont

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 5:18 pm
Montreal police are investigating after a cyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition in a hit-and-run collision. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. View image in full screen
Montreal police are investigating after a cyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition in a hit-and-run collision. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Gloria Henriquez/Global News

Montreal police say a male cyclist was critically injured during a hit-and-run collision Monday afternoon at the intersection of Parc and Mont-Royal avenues in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Several 911 calls reporting a collision between a truck and a cyclist were made at around 3:30 p.m.

Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture said the driver of the truck, a man, fled the scene but a suspect was arrested nearby in Outremont.

Police said the cyclist has yet to be identified.

Read more: Cyclist, 53, in hospital with ‘serious’ injuries after hit-and-run: Montreal police

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, after first responders performed CPR at the scene.

Police are still awaiting an update on the victim’s health status.

Story continues below advertisement

Parc Avenue was closed between Mont-Royal Avenue and Chemin de la Côte-Sainte-Catherine as collision experts investigate.

Police have yet to determine in what direction the truck and cyclist were travelling in at the time of the crash.

Click to play video: 'Montreal ‘ghost bike’ honoring dead cyclist to be displayed in museum' Montreal ‘ghost bike’ honoring dead cyclist to be displayed in museum
Montreal ‘ghost bike’ honoring dead cyclist to be displayed in museum – May 2, 2021
