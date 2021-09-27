Nova Scotia reports 96th COVID-related death as active case count pushes past 200

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting its 96th COVID-19-related death, as the province records 83 new cases of the virus over a three-day period.

According to the province, a man in his 80s in Central Zone has died.

“It is never easy to hear that a Nova Scotian has passed away as a result of COVID-19. My thoughts and prayers are with those who are grieving,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in a release.

“This is a sad day, and it reminds us how serious the virus is. I cannot emphasize enough how critical it is to get vaccinated and follow public health measures to prevent further illness and death from this virus.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This is a sad day, and it reminds us how serious the virus is. I cannot emphasize enough how critical it is to get vaccinated and follow public health measures to prevent further illness and death from this virus."

Over the past three days, Central Zone saw 65 new cases. The province continues to say there is community spread in the zone among people aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and taking part in “social activities.”

During that same period, there were eight cases in Western Zone, six in Northern Zone and four in Eastern Zone.

The province says the “increased number of investigations” means the source of the cases — whether it be travel-related, a close contact or under investigation — is not always available by release time.

“A breakdown by zone identifying exposure categories will no longer be provided regularly,” the release notes.

The province will, however, be reporting the number of schools with cases daily again — something for which parents have been advocating.

As of Monday, there are 205 active cases in Nova Scotia and 11 people are in hospital, including one in ICU.

The data dashboard shows 74.3 per cent of the overall population is fully vaccinated, and 80.1 per cent has had at least one dose of a vaccine.

