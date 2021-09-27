New Brunswick reports a record active COVID-19 case count

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials reported 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday — a new daily case count record for the province.

There are now a record 650 active cases of the virus.

Of the new cases, 78 per cent of individuals are not fully vaccinated, according to a news release.

There are 33 new cases in Zone 1, six in Zone 2, 12 in Zone 3, 23 in Zone 4, nine in Zone 5 and three in Zone 6.

There are 41 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 16 in intensive care units.

Public health says the surge in cases is causing delays in testing.

“I would like to remind New Brunswickers that COVID-19 testing is conducted on a priority basis,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

“If you do not have symptoms or are not identified as a contact of a case, please self-monitor and only request a test if you are symptomatic.”

School and daycare cases reported

The province says positive cases have been confirmed in schools and child-care facilities in three regions over the weekend. Some of the schools have previously been impacted by a COVID-19 case.

In Zone 1 (Moncton region), cases have been confirmed at:

Hillcrest School in Moncton

École Donat-Robichaud in Cap-Pelé

Port Elgin School (previously impacted)

Shediac Cape School (previously impacted)

École Anna-Malenfant in Dieppe (previously impacted)

Birchmount School in Moncton (previously impacted)

Centre éducatif Le Platinum in Dieppe (previously impacted)

In Zone 3 (Fredericton region), one COVID-19 case was confirmed at Townsview School in Woodstock.

In Zone 4 (Edmundston region), positive cases were confirmed at:

Polyvalente Thomas-Albert in Grand Falls

École Mgr-Martin in Saint-Quentin (previously impacted)

Valley View Kids Care in Grand Falls (previously impacted)

New Brunswick public health also reported on Monday that 79.3 per cent of eligible residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 88.1 per cent have received their first dose.

Moncton Hospital outbreak

Horizon Health Network said in a news release Monday that all visitation to the geriatric unit at the Moncton Hospital is temporarily suspended due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

“During this time, no patients will be admitted or transferred, and patients are restricted to their rooms. Horizon staff are following enhanced IPC guidelines,” the statement read.

“Our Designated Support Person (DSP) program will also be temporarily suspended for Unit 5200 at this time.”

Meanwhile, staffing adjustments to provide care for COVID-19 patients at Horizon’s Upper River Valley Hospital has temporarily closed that hospital’s labour and birth unit.

The closure is scheduled to continue until Oct. 4. All pregnant women who would normally deliver their babies there will need to travel to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton

“In order to receive safe and quality care, it is important expectant mothers are aware of this change in service,” Horizon said.

The health network is also asking people to “consider their health care options” before arriving at an emergency department. Hospitals are experiencing an increase in COVID-19 patient admissions, “many of which are seriously ill.”

Other options for care include primary care providers, after-hours clinics and virtual care.

Horizon also said that staff have been approached by people asking staff to falsify their vaccination record.

"This is concerning and Public Health staff will not oblige, as this is a crime."

— With a file from Rebecca Lau