Crime

Woman assaulted on local trail, prompting search for suspect in Collingwood

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 2:53 pm
The woman was able to fight the suspect off after he approached her from behind and tackled her to the ground, according to police. View image in full screen
The woman was able to fight the suspect off after he approached her from behind and tackled her to the ground, according to police. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A woman walking her dog on a local trail in Collingwood, Ont., was assaulted on Sunday night, prompting a search for the suspect, police say.

Just before 9 p.m., the woman was walking on the trail between Spruce and High streets when police say a man approached from behind and tackled her to the ground.

According to Collingwood OPP, the woman was able to fight the man off. He was last seen running west on the trail toward High Street.

Police said the woman suffered minor physical injuries as a result of the attack.

Officers and police dogs were called to the scene but were unable to find the suspect, who is described to be about five feet 10 inches in height, 170 pounds, with dark hair and wearing dark clothes.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Collingwood OPP at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

