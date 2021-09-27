Menu

Canada

N.B. nursing home unions seek $4 per hour wage hike to address labour shortages

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 27, 2021 12:49 pm
A nurse helping a woman in hospital. View image in full screen
A nurse helping a woman in hospital. Getty Images

The New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions is calling on the provincial government to increase wages for workers in long-term care homes by $4 per hour.

Council president Sharon Teare told reporters today the homes are understaffed and the wage increase would assist with recruitment and retention.

Read more: ‘More problems than innovative solutions’: N.B. communities want action on nursing shortage

She says most long-term care homes in the province are missing at least half of their required employees, resulting in residents not receiving proper care.

Teare says nursing home workers in New Brunswick earn $21 per hour on average, a rate she says is among the lowest in the country for that sector.

She says the federal Liberals promised last month before they won the election that they would address shortfalls in the country’s long-term care sector and adds now is the time for the province to do its part.

No one from the provincial government was immediately available for comment today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
