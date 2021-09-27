Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged after brawl outside Osborne bar

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 2:12 pm
A 20-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault after a man was left critically injured in a fight outside an Osborne Street bar early Saturday. View image in full screen
A 20-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault after a man was left critically injured in a fight outside an Osborne Street bar early Saturday. File / Global News

A Winnipeg man is charged with assault after another man was critically injured in a brawl outside an Osborne Street bar.

A large fight broke out around closing time outside a bar in the 200 block of Osborne Street early Saturday, police said.

Officers said they found a man in his 20s who had been assaulted as the crowd dispersed.

The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later stabilized.

Police say witnesses at the scene pointed out a suspect who was taken into custody. Investigators say the accused and the victim were known to each other and got into a fight as they left the bar.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault.

