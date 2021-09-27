COVID-19: 9 new cases over weekend in Peterborough; cases reported at city high schools

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to data released on Monday morning.

The number of active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction is 22, down from 24 reported on Friday (no updates are issued on Saturdays and Sundays)

Other data from the health unit — which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation — includes:

Total confirmed cases : 1,804 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

: 1,804 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Variant of concern cases : 1,037 — an additional five since Thursday (1,032). The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first variant case on Feb. 23.

: 1,037 — an additional five since Thursday (1,032). The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first variant case on Feb. 23. Resolved cases : 1,768 — an additional 11 cases since Thursday (1,757). Resolved cases make up approximately 97.3 per cent of all cases.

: 1,768 — an additional 11 cases since Thursday (1,757). Resolved cases make up approximately 97.3 per cent of all cases. Close contacts: 507 — up from 499 reported on Friday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

507 — up from 499 reported on Friday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19. Deaths : 23 — a death was reported on Friday, Sept. 10, the first one since June 29. The health unit reported the woman in her 40s was unvaccinated.

: 23 — a death was reported on Friday, Sept. 10, the first one since June 29. The health unit reported the woman in her 40s was unvaccinated. Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reported no COVID-19 inpatients on Friday. There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.

School cases, other data

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board reports the following cases at schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction as of 9:50 a.m. Monday:

Millbrook/South Cavan Public School in Millbrook: Three cases — up from two reported on Friday. The kindergarten to Grade 8 school remains open.

Crestwood Secondary School in Peterborough: One new case reported Monday. The school remains open.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board reports the following case within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School in Peterborough: One new case reported Monday. The school remains open.

Trent University reports four active cases (three at its Peterborough campus — one more since Friday and one case at the Durham campus). The university also reports 87.5 per cent of students and 94.3 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated. Another 8.5 per cent of students and 2.7 per cent of staff are partially vaccinated.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its campus in Peterborough.

Other health unit data released on Monday:

Testing: More than 60,150 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 400 since Friday’s update.

More than 60,150 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 400 since Friday’s update. Outbreaks: None active. The health unit has dealt with 313 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

None active. The health unit has dealt with 313 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Hospitalizations: 88 cases have required hospitalized care, which make up approximately five per cent of all cases — 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of the cases.

88 cases have required hospitalized care, which make up approximately five per cent of all cases — 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of the cases. COVID-19 exposure: 75.7 per cent of all cases (1,372) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case; 20.1 per cent (364 cases) are connected with community spread; 3.8 per cent (69 cases) related to travel and 0.4 per cent (eight cases) have yet to be determined.

Vaccination

The health unit released its weekly vaccination rate data on Wednesday. The latest data can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

This month, the health unit is hosting a number of walk-in vaccination clinics for anyone aged 12 and older, offering first and second doses. Clinics this week include:

Monday, Sept. 27 : Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Rd. in Peterborough — Noon to 6 p.m.

: Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Rd. in Peterborough — Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 : St. Alphonsus Catholic Elementary School, 875 Mary St. in Peterborough — 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and Norwood District High School (in the cafeteria), 44 Elm St. in Norwood — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

: St. Alphonsus Catholic Elementary School, 875 Mary St. in Peterborough — 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and Norwood District High School (in the cafeteria), 44 Elm St. in Norwood — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1: Healthy Planet Arena, 911 Monaghan Rd. in Peterborough — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. Appointments must be booked online.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

