Canada

Pierrefonds fire forces 8 families from their homes

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 8:54 am
Click to play video: 'Pierrefonds Fire' Pierrefonds Fire
Eight families have been displaced from their home after an early morning fire in the West Island. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports from Pierrefonds.

Eight families have been displaced from their homes after an early morning fire broke out in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

At around 6 a.m. Monday, a fire started in the basement of a residential building on Pierrefonds Boulevard.

The flames of the two-alarm blaze managed to climb to the roof where it was later extinguished, according to the Montreal fire department.

Read more: Plante pledges $110 million to tackle gun violence as Montreal police report 2 more homicides

It took a team of 70 firefighters to put out the fire over the course of two hours.

Fire department spokesperson Marie-Ève Beausoleil says no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, she added, but the building was evacuated due to possible structural issues.

Families forced to leave their homes have been taken in by the Red Cross.

