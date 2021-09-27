Pierrefonds fire forces 8 families from their homes

Send this page to someone via email

Eight families have been displaced from their homes after an early morning fire broke out in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

At around 6 a.m. Monday, a fire started in the basement of a residential building on Pierrefonds Boulevard.

The flames of the two-alarm blaze managed to climb to the roof where it was later extinguished, according to the Montreal fire department.

It took a team of 70 firefighters to put out the fire over the course of two hours.

Fire department spokesperson Marie-Ève Beausoleil says no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, she added, but the building was evacuated due to possible structural issues.

Story continues below advertisement

Families forced to leave their homes have been taken in by the Red Cross.