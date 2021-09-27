Male victim seriously injured after shooting near Etobicoke banquet hall

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a male victim is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in north Etobicoke.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard at around 1 a.m. Monday.

Police said multiple people called in reports of a shooting near a banquet hall in the area

Crews found a victim and multiple shell casings, police said.

Toronto paramedics said a male patient, believed to be in his teens, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed there was an event being held at the Royal King Banquet hall. It is unknown what type of event was happening or how many people were in attendance.

No suspect information has yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.