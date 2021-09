Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

York Regional Police say a 14-year-old boy riding his bicycle has died after a collision with another vehicle in East Gwillimbury.

Police said the crash happened at around 2:41 p.m. Sunday near Doane Road and Centre East.

Investigators said the boy tragically died as a result of the collision.

Read more: York police searching for Markham couple missing since Saturday

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

The major collision unit has taken over the investigation.

FATAL COLLISION

Doane Road at Centre Street, EGW

2:41pm

– 14 year old male cyclist has tragically died as a result of a collision with a vehicle

– The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene

– Major Collision Investigations Unit has carriage of the investigation — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 26, 2021

Advertisement