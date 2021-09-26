Driving instructor charged after woman sexually assaulted during lessons, Toronto police say

Send this page to someone via email

A driving instructor has been charged after a woman was sexually assaulted during lessons, police say.

Toronto police said in a news release Sunday that between Aug. 21 and Sept. 11, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man during driving lessons.

Police said 55-year-old Richmond Hill resident Kehai Wang was arrested Saturday, Sept. 25.

Officers said Wang has worked as a driving instructor at CC Driving Academy in Richmond Hill.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 22.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

