Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driving instructor charged after woman sexually assaulted during lessons, Toronto police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 26, 2021 3:39 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A driving instructor has been charged after a woman was sexually assaulted during lessons, police say.

Toronto police said in a news release Sunday that between Aug. 21 and Sept. 11, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man during driving lessons.

Police said 55-year-old Richmond Hill resident Kehai Wang was arrested Saturday, Sept. 25.

Read more: 2 people charged with assault after anti-vaccine protest at Toronto mall: police

Officers said Wang has worked as a driving instructor at CC Driving Academy in Richmond Hill.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 22.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Western University students stage walkout over sexual abuse allegations' Western University students stage walkout over sexual abuse allegations
Western University students stage walkout over sexual abuse allegations – Sep 17, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagSexual Assault tagAssault tagToronto crime tagtoronto police service tagRichmond Hill tagDriving Instructor tagDriving Lessons tagRichmond Hill driving instructor charged tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers