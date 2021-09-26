Quebec reports 719 new COVID-19 cases, 70% of which are inadequately vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 719 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and two more virus-related deaths.

Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by four from Saturday to 297, while the number of people in intensive care stands at 90.

The seven-day average of cases is 703.

According to public health authorities, of the latest reported infections, 507 (70.51 per cent) were among those who were either not vaccinated or two weeks removed from a first dose.

About 89 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose, according to Quebec’s public health institute, while 84 per cent are fully vaccinated with both doses.

Quebec says 14,844 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Saturday.

This comes as the provincial government warned the public earlier this weekend to be wary of fake COVID-19 vaccine passport apps.

The health ministry issued a statement reporting the circulation of apps designed deliberately to mimic the look of the app used for the province’s COVID-19 vaccine passport.

The ministry said the visual developed for the VaxiCode app has been copied and used in look-alike apps approved for download on Google Play.

Authorities have contacted Google to have the look-alike apps removed from its app store, but until then, offered instructions to merchants and patrons to make sure they are downloading the correct application.

–With files from the Canadian Press

