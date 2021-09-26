Menu

Politics

Iceland poised to elect 1st female majority if coalition government holds

By Egill Bjarnason The Associated Press
Posted September 26, 2021 12:40 pm
Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir speaks to the media after voting at a polling station in Reykjavik, Iceland, Sept. 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir speaks to the media after voting at a polling station in Reykjavik, Iceland, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Arni Torfason)

Iceland’s coalition government appeared likely to continue after voters rallied around the political centre in a volatile parliamentary election.

The outcome may become historic: The incoming members of parliament were 54 per cent women on Sunday morning, when nearly all votes had been counted. If the number holds, Iceland’s Althing parliament will have a female majority for the first time.

Polls had suggested a victory for left-leaning parties in the unpredictable election, which saw 10 parties competing for the Althing’s 63 seats.

Read more: Iceland’s 4-day workweek deemed an ‘overwhelming success’ after trial

Instead, the centre-right Independence Party took the largest share of votes, and there were big gains for the centrist Progressive Party.

Before the election, the two parties formed Iceland’s three-party coalition government, together with the Left Green Party led by Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir. Her party lost several seats, but outscored poll predictions.

Story continues below advertisement

The ruling parties won 37 seats altogether, gaining two from the last election.

The three parties haven’t announced whether they will work together for another term, but given the strong support among voters it appears likely.

Click to play video: 'Where’s Wally? From Ireland to Iceland, the adventures of a walrus' Where’s Wally? From Ireland to Iceland, the adventures of a walrus
Where’s Wally? From Ireland to Iceland, the adventures of a walrus

Climate change had ranked high on the election agenda in Iceland, a glacier-studded volcanic island nation of about 350,000 people in the North Atlantic.

An exceptionally warm summer by Icelandic standards — with 59 days of temperatures above 20 C — and shrinking glaciers have helped drive global warming up the political agenda.

But that didn’t appear to have translated into increased support for any of the four left-leaning parties that campaigned to cut carbon emissions by more than Iceland is committed to under the Paris Climate Agreement.

Story continues below advertisement

Final results are expected later Sunday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
