Warning issued as heavy rain, strong winds forecast for B.C.’s South Coast

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 25, 2021 7:32 pm
Man under umbrella in Vancouver View image in full screen
A man takes shelter from the rain with an umbrella as he walks along the beach at English Bay in Vancouver, B.C. Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press

The first official storm of fall is on its way to B.C.’s South Coast, prompting a rainfall warning from Environment Canada.

Residents of Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the eastern parts of Vancouver Island are being warned of heavy rain beginning Sunday and lasting into Sunday night.

Read more: B.C.’s South Coast sees rainiest day in 32 months amid first storm of the season

Metro Vancouver is forecasting between 50 and 70 mm of rain could fall, before the “moisture-laden frontal system” eases into Monday morning.

Meteorologists are also forecasting strong southeasterly winds of 40 km/h and gusting up to 60 km/h on Sunday, going into the evening.

Residents are reminded to watch for flooding and pooling on the roads and to clear out any potential drainage areas on or around their properties.

