Man arrested, facing charges after allegedly attacking 2 strangers: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old man is in custody, say Kelowna RCMP, after allegedly attacking two strangers on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the attacks happened on Coronation Street in Kelowna, around 3:30 p.m., with the suspect — identified as Brady Dolphin by RCMP — first attacking a 40-year-old woman, then a 66-year-old man.

RCMP say the woman was in her backyard when “an unknown man had attacked her, attempted to choke her and tried to get into her house.”

The woman fled into a nearby building but then had to flee again when he followed her. Police say she hid in a neighbour’s yard until officers arrived.

Police say the 66-year-old man heard a neighbour screaming for help and was attacked when he entered her backyard.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say both victims suffered what are believed to have been non-life-threatening injuries.

After police rushed to the scene and found the two victims, Dolphin was located in the area and was arrested without incident.

RCMP say Dolphin has been remanded into custody, and that charges of aggravated assault, assault by choking, assault with a weapon and break and enter have been approved by the BC Prosecution Service.

1:42 One man in custody after weapons report and woman injured near UBCO One man in custody after weapons report and woman injured near UBCO