Hundreds of Kingstonians participate in global climate strike

A worldwide climate movement found its way to Kingston.

On Friday, hundreds of people gathered in front of the courthouse to make their voices heard and voice their concerns about climate change.

Other climate rallies have turned out dozens of people, so this gathering is one of the biggest yet.

“The diversity of the crowd and the size of the crowd reflects that over 70 percent of voters in the past election in this riding, voted for parties that promised climate action,” says Jeremy Milloy, one of the organizers with 350 Kingston.

“We had that election last week, and I think it shows that the community, in all walks of life, wants climate justice.”

The rally was organized by a number of local groups, such as 350 Kingston and Just Recovery Kingston.

These groups want to see action being taken to help combat the climate crisis before it is too late.

“Our central demands are to end the subsidies of fossil fuels, we have to cancel the Trans Mountain pipeline, and also put forth a just transition act,” says Emily Cervenka, one of the rally’s organizers.

“So those are all really important in helping us move forward toward a more sustainable future.”

When it comes to taking action yourself, the organizers have a few ways that you can kickstart some change on your own.

“Call your politicians, talk to your family, talk to your friends, participate in a climate action group,” says Milloy.

“Educate yourself, listen to podcasts. But most importantly, it’s talk to the people around you.”

The rally organizers originally planned to march to Confederation Park, but due to COVID restrictions, they stayed put at City Park.

