Health

Saugeen First Nation residents given expired COVID-19 vaccine for weeks

By Laura Osman The Canadian Press
Posted September 24, 2021 4:37 pm
The First Nation says the shipment was received in July and was originally set to expire in October. View image in full screen
The First Nation says the shipment was received in July and was originally set to expire in October. The Canadian Press file

OTTAWA — A northern Ontario First Nation says Indigenous Services Canada gave residents expired doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 between Aug. 9 and Sept. 15.

According to a statement from the Saugeen First Nation, nurses from ISC administered doses based on the expiry date on the vials, not realizing the doses had already expired because they were not refrigerated.

Read more: ‘We’re really afraid’: Kashechewan First Nation grapples with COVID-19 outbreak

The First Nation says the shipment was received in July and was originally set to expire in October.

But because the vials were thawed, they were good for only 31 days — until Aug. 9. The new expiry date was noted on the box but not on the individual vials, in accordance with ISC protocol.

Story continues below advertisement

The Saugeen First Nation COVID-19 response team says the expired doses do not pose a health risk, but the mistake could affect the livelihood of some residents while they await another dose.

Indigenous Services Canada has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Click to play video: 'New Shoal Lake water plant ends boil water advisory after 24 years' New Shoal Lake water plant ends boil water advisory after 24 years
New Shoal Lake water plant ends boil water advisory after 24 years – Sep 15, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
