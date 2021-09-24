Guelph police officers cleared by SIU following crash in Cambridge

Ontario’s police watchdog says charges will not be laid against two Guelph police officers involved in a three-vehicle crash with a civilian in Cambridge earlier this year.

In its report released on Friday, the Special Investigations Unit said a Nissan crossed over the centre line and struck two vehicles, both being driven by police officers.

The crash happened on May 27 at around 6:30 p.m. on Kossuth Road near Beaverdale Road after the Guelph police drug team had just arrested someone in Waterloo Region and was driving back to Guelph in two vehicles.

The SIU said a Nissan being driven eastbound by a 63-year-old man crossed over the centre line, struck a swerving unmarked police van being driven by an officer and then hit head-on with the other officer’s vehicle that was following.

The SIU said the Volkswagen following behind was not a police vehicle but was being driven by an on-duty police officer.

The officer in that vehicle suffered two broken legs, while the civilian had to be airlifted by ORNGE and was diagnosed with multiple fractures, a head injury and internal bleeding.

The SIU noted that the officer driving the van and the prisoner inside were not wearing their seatbelts, but neither suffered any serious injuries.

It’s still not known why the Nissan crossed over into oncoming traffic.

“There is no indication of any careless or dangerous driving on the part of the officers,” said SIU director Joseph Martino.

“They were traveling at the speed limit well within their own lane when, for reasons unknown, the complainant’s Nissan crossed into their lane and struck their vehicles. They did what they could to avoid a collision, but simply did not have the time or space to do so.”

Global News has reached out to Waterloo Regional Police to see if any charges were laid against the civilian driver. It’s also not clear if the injured officer has returned to work.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates events involving the police that have resulted in death, serious injury or reports of sexual assault.