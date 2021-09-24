Menu

Comments

Crime

Injured man drove himself to hospital after west Ottawa shooting: police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 12:05 pm
Ottawa police say a man who turned up at a hospital with gunshot wounds early Friday morning is believed to have been involved in a shooting on Grenon Avenue. View image in full screen
Ottawa police say a man who turned up at a hospital with gunshot wounds early Friday morning is believed to have been involved in a shooting on Grenon Avenue. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Ottawa police say they’re investigating an early Friday morning shooting on Grenon Avenue that’s believed to have sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were called at 12:41 a.m. over reports of shots fired in the 1000 block of Grenon Avenue in Ottawa’s west end.

On scene, officers said they found property damage related to a shooting.

A short while later, police said a 21-year-old man drove to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police believe he was involved in the morning’s shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting, or who might have dashcam or surveillance footage of the area, is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

