Canada

Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou expected to resolve U.S. charges

By Karen Freifeld and Kenneth Li Reuters
Posted September 24, 2021 9:34 am
Click to play video: 'Marking 1,000 days since Canadians Michael Spavor, Michael Kovrig detained in China' Marking 1,000 days since Canadians Michael Spavor, Michael Kovrig detained in China
WATCH: Marking 1,000 days since Canadians Michael Spavor, Michael Kovrig detained in China – Sep 4, 2021

Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou is expected to make two court appearances today, Global News has learned: one in the U.S., and one in Canada.

Both are expected to be significant and relate to reports of a possible deal between the U.S. and Meng, according to Reuters.

Resolving the case would remove one of several major disputes between the world’s two biggest economies.

Read more: ‘March for the Michaels’: Families and supporters of Kovrig and Spavor mark 1,000 days in detention

Meng was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a U.S. warrant that charged her with fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei’s business dealings in Iran.

A spokeswoman for Huawei declined to comment. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office in Brooklyn declined to comment. An attorney for Meng could not be immediately reached for comment.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s relationship with China takes another major hit after sentencing of Michael Spavor' Canada’s relationship with China takes another major hit after sentencing of Michael Spavor
Canada’s relationship with China takes another major hit after sentencing of Michael Spavor – Aug 11, 2021

Meng says she is innocent and has been fighting extradition to the United States from Canada. Meng is confined to Vancouver and monitored 24/7 by private security that she pays for as part of her bail agreement.

Judicial hearings in her extradition case wrapped up in August, with the date for a ruling to be set on Oct. 21.

© 2021 Reuters
